A new indoor arena, support for self-employed artists among measures from MCCY budget

SINGAPORE - A swanky new indoor arena to attract world-class events, and a new $165 million fund to host more such events, are among efforts to build a vibrant sporting culture here, said Minister of Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong in Parliament on March 7.

Announcing plans by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) in its budget debate, Mr Tong said the initiatives are aimed at building a vibrant and cohesive home where diverse dreams can thrive.

“There is no one Singapore dream. No uniform pathway for success,” he said. “What matters is that we live in a society that values our diverse passions and aspirations, and that there are opportunities for us to achieve our fullest potential.”

Sports



1. New indoor arena

Mr Tong announced plans for a new indoor arena that aims to attract more world-class events to Singapore. It will be located adjacent to the current Singapore Indoor Stadium site.

The new arena will replace the existing Singapore Indoor Stadium which is more than 30 years old. It will allow Singapore to host high-quality international events, have a faster turnaround time between events and offer more varied hospitality suites to spectators.

Mr Tong said that since the Singapore Indoor Stadium was built in 1989, others around the region have refreshed their facilities, with new, modern indoor arenas that are state of the art.

“We believe that it is now an opportune time to develop a new indoor arena that will be among the best-in-class globally,” he said.

Sport Singapore (SportSG) has built 10 facilities with another 24 more projects in various developmental stages.

As part of the master plan, four new facilities will open this year – the Kallang Tennis Hub, the Kallang Football Hub, new basketball courts at the former Bedok Swimming Complex, and a facility for softball and baseball at Jurong East.

“Our ambition is for Singaporeans to be able to take a 10-minute walk from home to affordable sport facilities by around 2030,” said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua.

2. Funding support for sports

To continue to position Singapore as a major sporting destination, a $165 million Major Sports Event Fund will be set aside over four years. This new fund will allow for more sporting events to be held here.

In addition, $20 million will be set aside for the One Team Singapore Fund (OTSF). The OTSF, a dollar-for-dollar matching grant by the Government that aims to encourage corporations and the public to support national athletes through donations, will be extended for another year till 2027.

The OTSF will be expanded to support the Athletes’ Inspire Fund, launched in 2021 to support promising athletes who represent Singapore in emerging sports and are not receiving support from a National Sports Association funded directly by SportSG.

“When Joseph Schooling won his Olympic Gold medal, or when Loh Kean Yew became World Champion, or when Shanti took on the very best in Asia and beat them all, we all remember and cherish those moments, feel proud of their sporting achievements,” said Mr Tong, “but even prouder, because each of these athletes represent something in each of us, and collectively as Singaporeans. And it ignites our shared Singapore spirit.”

The OTSF will also be expanded to provide government dollar-for-dollar matching for donations to SportCares, the philanthropic arm of SportSG.