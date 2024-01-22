Crowd braves rain for Tang Da Wu performance, Pierre Lorinet collection and Htein Lin at Gillman Barracks

SINGAPORE – A persistent light drizzle put a damper on crowds at arts cluster Gillman Barracks, but about 100 people – toting umbrellas and wearing ponchos – still congregated in front of a makeshift stage to watch art pioneer Tang Da Wu’s performance on Jan 20.

Tang, a rock star in Singapore’s art scene, played only a bit part in the one-hour work, Our Children.

He opted to cede the space to 20 young volunteers, who had rehearsed this new iteration of his struggle with filial piety and cultural transmission over the past month.

Compared to the more performative 2017 version of Our Children – the collaborating art school students acting out synchronised motions – Tang’s brief on Saturday was decidedly more vocal and chaotic.

In front of a large tapestry depicting the pastoral idyll of a goat suckling its kid, the young volunteers debated questions like “Where is the father?” and “What is the real cost of love?”

They trapped themselves in woven threads, forced their peers to declare their stand on issues and fought jealously over milk, accompanied by the angry twangs of an electric bass.

At parts, the presentation was slightly on the nose, beginning with a mime to the gospel No Charge by American singer Shirley Caesar. A boy tries to charge his mother for errands run, only to be told that she has borne and raised him without such calculation.