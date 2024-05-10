Balancing foreign workforce with social cohesion is a continuing, long-term challenge: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Singapore must continue to welcome foreign talent if it is to grow its economy and stand out in the world, but there must be careful calibration to maintain social cohesion, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Managing the inherent tensions between these two imperatives will be “the most difficult” long-term challenge that Singapore will face, he added.

“We have to do our best to generate political space for us, in order to feel our way forward and go as far as politically can be supported,” said PM Lee, who addressed the hot-button issue in a wide-ranging media interview.

“The concerns which people have about foreigners, about dilution, about values, about social impact, these are not unreasonable concerns. Because we are a society, we are a country, it is not just a city.”

Over time, the Singapore identity has strengthened, with shared values and ways of doing things as well as a sense of cohesion.

Foreigners can enrich that identity, bringing talent, experience and different perspectives, said PM Lee. But they also dilute it, at least temporarily, because of their different backgrounds.

“You can come from China, but you are not the Singaporean Chinese. You can come from India, but you are not the Singaporean Indian. And there is a difference between a Singaporean Chinese and a Chinese-Chinese, and a Singaporean Indian and an Indian-Indian,” he added.

While acknowledging this is a real concern, PM Lee said Singapore needs talent to develop new things, and can never have enough talent.

“We need bodies because there are jobs which there are no Singaporeans available to do, like construction. And there are also other jobs where there are Singaporeans available to do, but you would not have enough, and you need more,” he added.

The Government has managed the situation by bringing in foreigners in a controlled way that is good for the economy and complements Singaporean workers rather than putting them out of a job, without diluting social norms and mores in a way that can cause frictions and conflict, he explained.

Part of it involves making sure the physical infrastructure can handle the new additions, he said. “You have a big population, where do the foreign workers go, they need entertainment on weekends.”

It is also about educating the people who come here about Singapore’s norms, he added.

“They may not become Singaporean straight away, but you know that you are a guest and well, be a good guest,” he said.