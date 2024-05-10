Singapore’s political system is rare and once lost there is no turning back, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans have something special and rare in the country’s political system, where people have consistently given the mandate to the People’s Action Party (PAP), and it in turn has delivered outstanding results in everything from security to housing, education, healthcare and the economy, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

“The way it has worked in Singapore is quite special and does not happen anywhere else in the world, democracy or non-democracy,” he added.

“There is consent, there is mandate and there is restraint and there is sustainable continuity. It is remarkable. You leave it, you can never come back.”

PM Lee, who is secretary-general of the ruling PAP, said in an interview with the Singapore media at the Istana that this state of affairs has been the envy of other leaders.

At its core, the system is built on good politics, which has allowed a good Government to get elected so it can implement good policies to benefit the people, he said.

“When voters go to the polls again, they can give their vote to the same good government that serves them. Then this virtuous (circle) can continue,” said PM Lee in the interviews conducted in English and Mandarin.

Over time, the system has allowed the Government to plan long-term and deliver outstanding results for Singapore in economic growth and many other aspects of life, said PM Lee.

“People ask how does politics work in Singapore? So I explain to them, they look at me, they think I am a man from Mars. They cannot imagine anything like this happening in their country,” he said, citing the tripartite relationship between the Government, unions and businesses as an example.

But for the system to keep on working, it is crucial that voters understand where their interests lie and vote for the government that can best serve them, said PM Lee.

He warned that the system can become distorted when voters want the PAP to govern, but also want more opposition MPs to check and question the Government.

“You may think that you can get a better outcome this way, but in fact, it will weaken the Government’s ability to serve you,” he said.

More time will be spent on dealing with politics, which is the case now because “you must win the politics, otherwise the policies cannot run”, said PM Lee.

With more opposition MPs in Parliament now – eight from the Workers’ Party and two from the Progress Singapore Party – debates have become more intense.

PM Lee said the quality of debate has improved, as the opposition MPs come with prepared positions and are coordinated.

But it is not clear if this has helped people better understand issues or improved policies, he added.