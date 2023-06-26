Police officer lauded for evacuating patients from dialysis centre during fire

SINGAPORE - When Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ahmad Khusairi Juraimi noticed smoke coming from a Housing Board block near the Bedok Police Division, where he is based, he immediately ran to the scene.

A personal mobility device (PMD), which was left outside the National Kidney Foundation dialysis centre in Bedok North Avenue 4, was on fire. Inside the centre were patients, including some who were bedridden.

Together with a colleague who also saw the smoke, ASP Ahmad Khusairi, 58, evacuated over 4 dialysis patients, including a few who had to be wheeled out in their beds.

“Many of the patients were bedridden. It took four or five trips to move them all to the badminton court (behind the centre).”

“I tried to evacuate as many people as possible in the shortest period of time. It took about 20 minutes,” said the 40-year veteran of the police force, who is currently a senior training officer.

For his actions, ASP Ahmad Khusairi received the high commendation award during the 2023 Commissioner of Police Commendation Ceremony last Friday.

ASP Ahmad Khusairi was one of three officers to receive the award.

The incident happened on Nov 15, 2021 at around 4pm. ASP Ahmad Khusairi said he was at the rear gate of the police station when he saw smoke coming from a HDB block about 100 m away.

“It just appeared to me that something wasn’t right. It was from the void deck, so it couldn’t have been fumigation,” he said.

When he rushed over with his colleague from the station, he found the dialysis centre filled with thick smoke.

“Our mission as police officers is to protect life and property. When we noticed the fire, it was natural that our priority would be to save lives,” he said.

Together with staff of the dialysis centre, the officer evacuated the patients to a nearby open-air badminton court behind the HDB block while his colleague used a water hose to fight the fire.

As ASP Ahmad Khusairi checked on the patients, a crowd of about 30 onlookers began to gather near the dialysis centre.