Police investigating case of unnatural death after man pronounced dead in Bukit Merah flat

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating a case of unnatural death, after a man was pronounced dead in a Bukit Merah flat on Saturday morning.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 9.15am at Block 117 Bukit Merah View.

The 58-year-old man was found lying motionless in the unit and was pronounced dead at the scene, they added.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play.

A 55-year-old man was found together with the deceased in the unit and was subsequently arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News reported that the police had cordoned off the corridor leading to the rental flat where the deceased was found, with officers interviewing a man in the corridor.

The elder sister of the deceased, who rushed down to the scene after learning about his death, told Shin Min that her brother was unmarried, worked as a cleaner and lived with a flatmate, who worked as a food delivery rider.

Police investigations are ongoing.

