Man found unconscious in Henderson Road flat with his wife’s body dies in hospital

SINGAPORE – A 70-year-old man who was found unconscious on Saturday in a Housing Board flat at Block 93 Henderson Road died a day later.

The man was discovered in a ninth-floor unit on Saturday morning, along with the body of his 67-year-old wife.

He was taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he subsequently died, said the police in response to queries from The Straits Times on Monday.

On Saturday, the police said that the wife’s death was classified as a case of unnatural death, but added that they did not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

On Sunday night, a reporter from Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News observed the couple’s family members cleaning up their unit and corridor.

A neighbour of the couple said that they had a close relationship with their children and grandchildren, who would visit on weekends, with the 67-year-old woman cooking for them on such occasions.

Another neighbour had told Shin Min that he had noticed an odd smell emanating from the flat for at least a week before the body was discovered. He had called the police on Saturday morning.

He had also knocked on the couple’s door – which opened after he pushed on it lightly – and he saw that the floor of the flat was covered with maggots.

According to the neighbour, the couple would typically keep their front door open, but the door had been shut in the last few days.

Other neighbours that Shin Min spoke to said the couple relied on wheelchairs to get around. They also said the couple would usually leave their flat every morning to eat, but they had not been seen in days.