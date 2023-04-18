Man found dead in Serangoon flat after neighbours notice strong smell

Madam Yap Mei Yun, 51, who lives three units away from the dead man, said she was shocked when she returned to her flat at 11pm on Monday and saw the area cordoned off by police.

Said Madam Yap: “I was not sure what happened, but I knew it was definitely serious. There was also a strong, lingering smell, so I had to close my door and windows.”

She said the man had lived alone for more than 14 years.

Madam Yap, who is unemployed, added: “He kept to himself, but would smile at neighbours. Late last year, he put his items, like car accessories, dog food and a baby stroller, at the staircase landing of the ninth storey. It was strange as I didn’t think he had a child.”

A retired cleaner, who wanted to be known only as Madam Soh, 71, said the man’s next-door neighbours called the police when they noticed the strong smell.

Residents told ST they believe the man had been hoarding items, and that he rarely had visitors.

Mr Jay Ghalib, 57, who often visits his mother and sister who live on the ninth storey of the block, said: “Four months ago, the deceased placed many of his items inside the water and electrical meters. We found out only when my sister saw cockroaches there.

“My sister called the town council, and the items were cleared within a few days. There were also notices put up to remind residents not to place their items in there as they could be a hazard.”

The retired personal driver said the dead man was soft-spoken and friendly, and would ask about his day when they met in the lift.

Mr Ghalib said: “We are very sad to hear he died. We don’t even know how many days he was gone before he was found.”