PM Lee to visit New York City from Jan 24 to 27

PM Lee Hsien Loong was in the US in November 2023, when he attended the 30th Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco. PHOTO: AFP
SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make a four-day working visit to New York City from Jan 24 to Jan 27.

In a statement on Jan 23, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said PM Lee will be accompanied by his wife, Mrs Lee, and officials from the PMO as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During PM Lee’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will be the acting prime minister.

PM Lee was last on a working visit to the United States in November 2023, when he attended the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

During the visit, PM Lee also met California Governor Gavin Newsom and business leaders from prominent US firms, including Google and Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai and Apple chief executive Tim Cook.

