US and China must remain in close touch, PM Lee says, especially in view of hotspot events in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says the Biden-Xi meeting this week was an important step in keeping ties between the world’s two major powers more stable, but cautions that close contact at all levels including the highest must continue, especially in view of hotspot events in 2024.

These include elections in the United States and Asia. Taiwan – a tinderbox in the relationship between China and the US – is two months away from holding its presidential polls, on Jan 13.

“There will be issues which will arise... various hotspots (from) which there can be developments. If they are in contact, I think you have a better chance of keeping things on an even keel.”

In this unpredictable world, Singapore must continue to count on its wits to make a living for itself, he added.

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping huddled for four hours on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum on Nov 15, seeking to reverse their deteriorating ties in their first in-person meeting in over a year.

But while it was an important step, “I do not think China-US relations are amenable to quick fixes”, said PM Lee, sharing his assessment of the meeting during a wrap-up interview with the Singapore media on Nov 17, at the end of his six-day working visit to the United States.

A key outcome of the Biden-Xi meeting was their decision to restore military lines of communication, disrupted by then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan in August 2022.

Mr Biden and Mr Xi also agreed to address the flow of fentanyl precursors from China which are fuelling the US opioid crisis as well as discussed new commitments on climate change. Their mutual distrust lingers, however.

“These are deep differences in perspectives, in views and interests, in philosophies. It is also a contest for influence for a spot in the sun in the world,” said PM Lee.

The imperative for their meeting was clear, but it did not necessarily herald a return to the good old days, PM Lee added.

“They do need to work together because there are many problems which cannot be solved without both America and China participating together. And so, the two sides need to talk, in order to manage the differences, to be able to cooperate where they need to cooperate.

“The meeting was an important step in this direction,” he said.

But he cautioned: “It does not mean that things will now get better and better.”

“I hope things can now begin to stabilise, and the two countries can continue to remain in close touch, and at many levels,” he said, adding that this would create stability even if some tumult were to follow.

“Not everything which happens is anticipated, predictable,” he said, pointing out the probability of new situations looming.

“They have to stay in close touch with one another. There will be issues which will arise,” he said.