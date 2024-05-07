‘I am stepping down as PM but I am not stopping work!’: PM Lee

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that while he is stepping down from his role soon, he will continue to remain in the Government and serve as an MP.

Singapore will have a new prime minister from May 15, when Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong takes over the role.

Noting that several people had wished him a happy retirement, PM Lee clarified in a Facebook post on May 7 that he is not retiring.

He wrote: “I am stepping down as PM but I am not stopping work! I will remain in Government, and continue serving as MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC.

“I will do whatever I can to help PM Lawrence and his team succeed.”

PM Lee said that over the past few weeks, he had received messages of appreciation and encouragement, with many sharing stories of how their lives have “improved from various government policies, and the immense pride you feel as Singaporeans”.

He added: “Nation-building is not an easy task, and we would not have been able to achieve so much over the decades without your loyal support. I am very moved to hear how many of you are giving back to your community, and contributing to our society in your own ways.”

He said he also received messages from non-Singaporeans living or working here.

Addressing them, he said: “I am glad you have found this a safe, happy country to live in, where you can find good jobs, bring up your families safely, and contribute to our economy and society.”