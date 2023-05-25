‘Peace is volatile and has to be constantly protected’: Ix Shen on his memoir on Russia-Ukraine war

SINGAPORE — When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022, all Singaporean ex-actor, Ix Shen, could think about was how he and his Ukrainian wife could stay alive.

He wasn’t sure they would live to the next day, as bombs fell over the capital, Kyiv, where they had been living for four months.

Terrified by what he was seeing, Shen, 51, only managed to regain his composure when he fled to Poland in March and started journalling about his experiences in Ukraine.

On Thursday, he launched his 232-page autobiography, Impressions of an Invasion.

When Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and missiles rained down on the country, Shen and his wife, Natalia, hid in a bunker with frightened Ukrainians for several weeks.

He said: “When I was at home, I watched airstrikes from my balcony and was afraid of the possibility of Russian soldiers coming to do door-to-door checks.

When he was in the bunker, he recalled: “There was this old man who brought an accordion and because of his music, he gave all of us a sense of calm and strength.”

Shen said he and Natalia, a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner and a Ukrainian reservist medical officer, were always anxious about surviving, and told each other to live through one day at a time.

In March, they drove to Poland, which was accepting several million Ukrainian refugees.

But while driving in Western Ukraine to Poland, their car ran out of petrol, and he was afraid they would be caught by Russian soldiers.

They eventually made it to Poland and that was where he found some peace to write his memoir.

He said: “I only started to record down all these thoughts after we had evacuated to Poland because at that time my mind was stable and not so overwhelmed by trying to stay alive.”

His book launch was held in a historical bunker here, attended by Ms Kateryna Zelenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Singapore.