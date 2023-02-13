Ex-actor Ix Shen returns to Singapore for the first time since the war in Ukraine

SINGAPORE - Former Singaporean actor Ix Shen has returned to Singapore after spending time in the war-torn Ukraine helping with humanitarian aid as part of a volunteer group.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 50-year-old said that he is glad to be back in Singapore.

He also referenced the recent two incidents of the Chinese balloon that was shot down after it was spotted flying over Central America, and the latest unidentified flying object over North American airspace that was also shot down over Yukon, Canada.

He said: “Let’s just hope that we didn’t start a war with someone that we are not expecting with.”

This is the first time the former actor is back since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, the former actor said on Monday that everything is going well.

He said that he came back primarily to discuss the details of a memoir he is writing.

“It is my memoir, personal experience in Ukraine, and I hope to have the opportunity to publish it this year,” he said in Mandarin.

He added that this trip home would also see him speaking on Total Defence and allowing him to catch up with friends and family.

The former Singaporean actor was brought back to the limelight in February last year when social media posts of him getting caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine went viral.

Mr Shen, who was then living in Kyiv with his Ukrainian wife, has since attracted a following as he provided updates on the situation in Ukraine, his volunteer work and evacuation from the Ukrainian capital.