SINGAPORE – Although former television actor Ix Shen, Singapore’s best-known evacuee from Ukraine, has settled safely in Krakow, Poland, he is keeping up his volunteer work, driven by the memory of those who selflessly helped him at the beginning of the war.

In March, the 50-year-old Singaporean and his Ukrainian wife Natalia, a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, left their home in Kyiv, the capital, and evacuated to Poland.