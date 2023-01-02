Part-timers’ pay higher than pre-Covid-19 levels as travel, festivities return in full swing

SINGAPORE – Part-timers were more sought after during the year end than they were in the past few years, even pre-pandemic, as travel and festivities returned in full swing in 2022.

Due to high competition for manpower and soaring inflation rates, part-timers were paid, on average, up to a third more in 2022 compared with 2021.

According to job portals and recruitment agencies The Straits Times approached, the number of part-time jobs has increased significantly – especially in retail, food and beverage (F&B), events, hospitality and logistics sectors – to cater to the seasonal surge.

Recruitment firm RecruitFirst cited a spike of more than 60 per cent since October.

Job portal WorkClass observed that, as compared with quieter periods, demand in November and December for part-timers in transportation and logistics jobs rose by 55 per cent and 62 per cent respectively.

Not only did job opportunities for part-timers boom from October 2022, the number of openings surged more during the 2022 festive period than in 2021 or pre-pandemic in 2019.

Portal JobStreet Singapore noted that more companies started hiring part-timers one month earlier, from October, in 2022 than in 2021.

Another portal FastJobs found its part-time job postings climb by nearly a third in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with the same period in 2021.

When compared with the last quarter of 2019, before the pandemic hit, the portal said the number of part-time jobs posted jumped by more than 70 per cent during the same period in 2022.

Institute of Policy Studies senior research fellow Faizal Yahya said some sectors could see foreign staff taking leave during the festive year-end season so businesses may require more part-timers to fill the void.

National University of Singapore labour economist Kelvin Seah said Covid-19 restrictions have lifted substantially now compared with the festive season in 2021.

“People are eating out more, shopping more, and out of their homes more, so there is greater business activity in Singapore,” he added, explaining that this raises demand for goods and services and, in turn, part-time workers.

Dining at F&B establishments and hotel accommodation demand would go up as well, especially with travellers returning, he said.

Logistics firm J&T Express sales and marketing director Alice Yeung said: “Over the course of the pandemic, we saw the rise of online shopping leading to an increase in demand for delivery services, which has exacerbated a manpower shortage.”

She added that to manage the surge in demand driven by shopping festivals such as 11.11, Black Friday, 12.12, Christmas and New Year’s Day, the firm typically increases manpower over November and December for positions such as warehouse assistants and drivers.

“We hired over 40 per cent more part-timers during 2022’s festive season compared with business-as-usual periods,” she noted. “During last year’s shopping festivals, part-timers made up about 30 per cent of all employees.”