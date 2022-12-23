2023 labour moves a springboard for recovery

SINGAPORE - Out of the Covid-19 pandemic and into a global economic uncertainty and a looming recession, economies worldwide hunger for workers who can hasten their return to stability.

Singapore is no exception, with a slew of labour policies announced that are set to reshape the Republic’s workforce in 2023 and beyond:

Broader and deeper Progressive Wage Model

From March 1, 2023, the Progressive Wage Model will be expanded to lower-wage workers in the food service sector, as well as administrators and drivers.

Lower-wage workers in the waste management sector will also come under the model, which sets out a clear pathway for wages to rise along with training and improvements in productivity, on July 1.

With this, the model will cover more than eight in 10 lower-wage local workers, enabling wage climbs that close the income gap.

The moves will cap a gradual expansion of the scheme in the making since August 2021, after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced at the National Day Rally that the Government would accept all the recommendations by the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers.

To help businesses cope with a heftier payroll, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced in his 2022 Budget speech the five-year Progressive Wage Credit Scheme, under which the Government co-funds the wage increases of lower-wage workers till 2026.

Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) pass

From Jan 1, 2023, top foreign talent earning a monthly base salary of $30,000 or more from a single employer, or with outstanding achievements in arts and culture, sports, science and technology, or academia and research, may apply for the Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass.

The new pass, unveiled by Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng in August, is meant for talent comparable to the top 5 per cent of the Republic’s Employment Pass (EP) holders, who number around 8,000 individuals.

One Pass holders may concurrently start, operate and work for multiple companies in Singapore at any one time, unlike the typical EP, which is tied to the specific job of the pass holder.

The new pass is valid for five years, longer than the typical EP, which lasts two to three years.

Moreover, One Pass holders can sponsor dependants, and their spouses will be allowed to work upon obtaining a Letter of Consent.

The pass should be seen as part of a broader set of policies that ensure Singapore’s workforce remains competitive, Dr Tan said in Parliament on Sept 12.