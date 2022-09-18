World struggles to find workers

Germany has a shortage of plumbers. The United States needs more postal workers. Australia is lacking engineers. In Canada, hospitals are looking for more nurses.

"The Great Resignation" that countries have experienced since Covid-19 pandemic restrictions were eased is not over yet.

Mr Michael Blume, chief executive of a software company, has a lot of difficulties finding workers. "Wherever we look, we are lacking qualified workers," said Mr Blume, whose firm Currentsystem23 is based in eastern Germany.

There were 887,000 job vacancies in Germany - Europe's biggest economy - in August, some 108,000 more than last year.

"Help Wanted" signs are plastered in front of restaurants and other businesses in the United States, where there were more than 11 million job openings in late July, or two for every job seeker.

"Vacancy rates are very high worldwide. Surveys and firms are saying it is still very hard to fill positions," said Ms Ariane Curtis, a Toronto-based economist at research firm Capital Economics.

Countries in Western Europe and North America are having a particularly tough time filling jobs, though the problem is also present in Europe, Turkey and Latin America, Ms Curtis said. Vacancy-to-unemployed rates rose sharply in Australia, Canada and Britain in later 2021 compared with pre-pandemic levels, said a report from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development in July.

Businesses closing early

The shortages have persisted even as the world economy has begun to slow since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year. It affects a broad range of sectors: from a lack of teachers in Texas to not enough staff in the hospitality industry in Italy or Canada's health system.

The shortages have forced businesses to adapt. Pharmacies in the US state of Wisconsin, services at hospitals in Canada's province of Alberta and restaurants in Australia's Sunshine Coast have had to close for parts of the day, according to local news reports.

White-collar workers are also in short supply.

Mr Clement Verrier, who co-heads an executive recruiting firm in Paris, said it used to be difficult to find companies looking to hire. Now it's the opposite.

"We're seeing an unprecedented number of candidates who disappear in the middle of the recruitment process, without calling back," Mr Verrier said.

Shift in mindset

Ageing populations were already starting to cause shortages before Covid-19, but the problem exploded with the pandemic.

There are multiple factors behind the phenomenon: some people have chosen to retire early, while others have struggled with long virus symptoms. And some have simply had enough of poor working conditions or low salaries.