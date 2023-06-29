Parkway Centre closed for 1 day after basement and ground floor flooded

SINGAPORE - The Parkway Centre building in Marine Parade is closed on Thursday, one day after its basement and first floor were flooded when water gushed out of its sprinkler pump room.

When The Straits Times visited the scene on Thursday afternoon, the entire building was cordoned off and no one was seen in the compound. The 13-storey building, which has been around since the 80s, comprises mostly tuition and learning centres.

Businesses, including McDonald’s and Subway, were also not operating on Thursday, which is the Hari Raya Haji public holiday.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 6am on Wednesday, said the sprinkler pump room located at the basement of the building was flooded and water was flowing out to the first floor.

A sprinkler pump usually pumps water from a water source to supply the water to be discharged by sprinklers.

SCDF firefighters helped to pump the water out from the room and conducted a search to ensure no one was trapped in the basement.

The site was then handed over to the building management after SCDF confirmed that no one was trapped or injured.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported on Wednesday that there was a power outage when the flood happened and elevators were not working.

A hairstylist at a hair salon told the Chinese newspaper that the salon had to cancel more than 10 appointments on Wednesday, and predicted a loss of at least $1,000 of revenue for the day.

Another store employee also told Zaobao that she had received a notice from the building management that the store may not be able to resume operations until Friday or even later if the damage is serious.

The Straits Times has contacted building management Knight Frank for more information.