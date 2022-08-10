Broken pipe that caused water leakage in Westgate shopping mall fixed

SINGAPORE- A broken pipe which caused water to leak from the ceiling of the atrium in Westgate mall has been fixed and the atrium reopened on Tuesday (Aug 9).

The leak happened on Monday at about 8.15pm in the mall in Jurong East.

In an update on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning, the mall, which is managed by CapitaLand, said the atrium has been cleared up and reopened.

This is the second water leakage incident to hit malls within three days. The first incident happened in Nex shopping mall in Serangoon on Saturday.

Videos of the Westgate mall incident uploaded on social media showed a stream of water trickling down from a cracked false ceiling onto the second-storey atrium, where a fair was being held, and a crowd gathering to watch.

A store owner at the mall told Chinese news outfit Shin Min Daily News that the merchants at the fair had to move their carts and goods away.

The merchants also decided to close their stalls half an hour earlier at about 8.30pm.