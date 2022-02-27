Fun With Kids: Theatre show OddSocks, My BFF Is An Alien book's finale, Penang food in Punggol

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Book: Tickets to theatre show OddSocks

Look forward to more live shows during the March school holidays. Besides those at the March On children's festival at the Esplanade, there is Five Stones Theatre's original production OddSocks at Gateway Theatre's Black Box.

Recommended for families with kids aged three to 10 years old, the show aims to empower people to be brave and to embrace their unique identities no matter how difficult it might seem.

OddSocks is conceptualised and directed by Isabella Chiam, with original music composed by August Lum. It is developed under non-profit arts organisation Gateway Arts' Springboard programme, which helps emerging arts collectives and groups develop their work and stage them to a wider audience. It was first presented in 2019 to a small number of families.

"The story of OddSocks called out to us because it shares an important message about accepting differences in a world where everyone is uniquely different," says Gateway Arts' artistic director Samantha Scott-Blackhall. "OddSocks is a bit silly and a lot of fun, while delivering a simple but timely reminder to the whole family that it's okay to look different, act different or be different."

The show runs from March 17 to 20. Get tickets at $30 each (excluding booking fee) from Sistic.

After the live performances, the show will be available for online streaming for pre-schools, primary schools, voluntary welfare organisations and corporate groups, which can book directly with Gateway Arts.

Read: Fourth and final book of My BFF Is An Alien series