Fun With Kids: New family staycay deals, Esplanade's March On children's festival

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Book: New jungle-themed family suites and kids' play area at Pan Pacific Singapore

A new indoor play area awaits young guests staying at Pan Pacific Singapore from Feb 18.

Located on level four of the hotel looking out to the poolside, Urban Jungle Village has play equipment, board games, an interactive game station and books to keep the little ones happy and busy. It opens from 10am to 6pm daily. There is no drop-off programme at the moment, so parents need to accompany their kids.

If you are planning an extra memorable staycay, check into one of the hotel's two new jungle-theme family suites. Your kids will love the cool treehouse bunk bed, inflatable rocking hippo and teepee while you and your spouse can retreat to the connecting room to enjoy couple time.

These launches are designed in partnership with experts from the Kiztopia indoor playground to further enrich the family staycay experience.

Rates for the Urban Jungle Suite start at $820++ a night for two adults and two kids 12 years old and below. The stay includes private access to a cabana by the pool and tickets for three hours' play at Kiztopia in Marina Square. You will also enjoy breakfast at the hotel's restaurant Edge and all-day refreshments and afternoon tea at its club lounge.

Book at this website.

Book: Hello Kitty staycation package at Fairmont Singapore