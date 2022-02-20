Fun With Kids: Farewell to the Madagascar gang, feed a rhino at Night Safari, animated pre-school series

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Visit: Madagascar: A Crate Adventure for one last boat ride

First, the good news: Your family can look forward to a new themed zone Minion Land - inspired by the Despicable Me film franchise (2010 to 2017) - at Universal Studios Singapore in 2024.

The bad news? Alex, Gloria, King Julien and the rest of the Madagascar gang will have to "move it, move it" to make way for the construction. So, take your kids for one last boat ride at Madagascar: A Crate Adventure before it closes on March 28.

These changes are part of Resort World Sentosa's revamp and expansion plan.

The theme park is offering Madagascar Farewell Special packages from $66 (usual price: $98), available for booking and valid for visits between March 10 and 27.

There are also staycation packages at Hotel Michael (from $415++ a night) and Equarius Hotel (from $475++ a night), where you can take home limited-edition Madagascar merchandise.

Go to this website.

Feed: An Indian rhino at Night Safari