Fun With Kids: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, The Artground’s second site

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

KidsFest! 2024

Eric Carle’s picture books will be brought to life at Victoria Theatre from Feb 29 to March 3.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show features 75 puppets, including the titular caterpillar from the late American author-illustrator’s 1969 book.

That is not the only story in the hour-long production from Britain. Your kids will also be enthralled by Carle’s Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? (1967); The Very Lonely Firefly (1995) and 10 Little Rubber Ducks (2005).

The show is one of four offerings in KidsFest! 2024 Singapore’s line-up.

Other page-to-stage performances include the world debut of Spot’s Birthday Party, based on the late English author-illustrator Eric Hill’s 1982 title, from Feb 15 to 18.