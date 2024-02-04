Fun With Kids: DreamWorks Lunar Light Up, Year of the Dragon activities

SINGAPORE – Usher in Chinese New Year with these family activities and ideas.
DreamWorks Lunar Light Up
See Po the Panda, Master Shifu and Tai Lung in a new light. They are among the line-up of lantern displays at DreamWorks Lunar Light Up.
Po’s new sidekick Zhen, a corsac fox from Kung Fu Panda 4, is there too. The film opens in cinemas on March 7.
Located at Universal Studios Singapore’s SoundStage 28, the lanterns are also inspired by characters from other DreamWorks’ animated films, How To Train Your Dragon (2010 to 2019) and Madagascar (2005 to 2012).
The display runs until Feb 25, along with other Chinese New Year programmes. These include performances by Kung Fu Panda characters at Hollywood Lagoon Stage and dragon dance shows at the New York Public Library.
You can also take photos with animated characters in traditional Chinese outfits, such as Elmo and Abby Cadabby.
Admission to the theme park costs $98 an adult and $78 a child aged four to 12. Each ticket comes with a $5 shopping voucher and a combo meal at selected restaurants.
Go to www.rwsentosa.com/usscny for details.
Dragon in the park
Take festive family pictures at VivoCity’s outdoor plaza, which is adorned with cherry blossom “trees” and a 6m-tall dragon display until Feb 24.
Then send the photos to relatives and friends, along with matching dragon-themed GIF stickers.
The mall has collaborated with local artist-illustrator Candice Phang to create the festive greetings pack, which you can download for free and use on WhatsApp and Telegram.
Until Feb 8, you can also shop for yummy goodies and home decorations at the mall’s central court on level 1. The festive fair here is touted to be Singapore’s second largest, with 48 local and overseas brands.
Find out more at str.sg/jMKs
Lego dragons and roses
Enjoy free Lego-themed station games such as Auspicious Lucky Bubbles and Drum Up The Dragon at Suntec City’s Tower 1 and 2 atrium until Feb 25.
From Feb 17 to 18 and 24 to 25, 2 to 6pm, spot life-size Lego mascots roving around the mall to receive red packets.
Lego has also released its sixth annual Chinese Traditional Festival sets. A highlight is its Auspicious Dragon ($129.90), which is not just fun for older kids to build, but doubles as festive decor for your home.
Separately, among its new brick sets is Bouquet of Roses ($89.90) – comprising a dozen red roses and four sprigs of baby’s breath – which is timely for Valentine’s Day.
Also check out the Tiny Plants set ($79.90), which has nine adorable pots of succulents, Venus flytrap and more.