Fun With Kids: DreamWorks Lunar Light Up, Year of the Dragon activities

SINGAPORE – Usher in Chinese New Year with these family activities and ideas.

DreamWorks Lunar Light Up

See Po the Panda, Master Shifu and Tai Lung in a new light. They are among the line-up of lantern displays at DreamWorks Lunar Light Up.

Po’s new sidekick Zhen, a corsac fox from Kung Fu Panda 4, is there too. The film opens in cinemas on March 7.

Located at Universal Studios Singapore’s SoundStage 28, the lanterns are also inspired by characters from other DreamWorks’ animated films, How To Train Your Dragon (2010 to 2019) and Madagascar (2005 to 2012).

The display runs until Feb 25, along with other Chinese New Year programmes. These include performances by Kung Fu Panda characters at Hollywood Lagoon Stage and dragon dance shows at the New York Public Library.