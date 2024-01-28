Fun With Kids: Free dragon-themed hongbao, BTS-themed exhibition, Artbox Singapore

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Free dragon-themed hongbao
Here is a good reason to go museum-hopping with your children as the Year of the Dragon approaches.
More than just educational visits, you can collect dragon-themed red packets at 43 museums, heritage institutions and galleries participating in the National Heritage Board’s Museum Roundtable Hongbao Campaign 2024.
Until Feb 9, each venue offers an eight-piece set designed by Colombian artist Carlos Puentes.
But take note of the different giveaway terms and conditions.
For instance, at the Geylang Serai Heritage Gallery and Singapore Maritime Gallery, you must complete a quiz after your visit to redeem a set.
At the Republic of Singapore Air Force Museum, the red packets are limited to the first 20 visitors a day.
If you wish to snag the full set of 43 designs, join the contest on the I Love Museums’ Facebook page (www.fb.com/ILoveMuseums) from Jan 30 to Feb 6.
Find out more at go.gov.sg/MRHongbao2024
BTS-themed exhibition
If you have tweens and teens who are fans of K-pop group BTS, Science Centre Singapore’s new exhibition will excite them.
BTS X James Jean: Seven Phases, which was held in Germany and the Philippines in 2023, will run here until Feb 25.
The first zone showcases each BTS member’s individuality through Taiwanese-American artist James Jean’s dreamy artworks.
In the second zone, admire the many shiny trophies won by the group. This includes the MTV Video Music Award’s Best K-pop Video for their song Boy With Luv (2019), featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey.
Fans can also reminisce about BTS’ performances as they get up close to the stage outfits and microphones.
Tickets, available via Sistic and Qoo10, cost $25 for kids aged 12 and under, and $50 for adults.
The fees include admission to the Science Centre, where you can check out its permanent exhibitions, such as the quirky Know Your Poo showcase.
Artbox Singapore 2024
Lifestyle pop-up event Artbox Singapore is back with two weekends of shopping, performances and games at Singapore Expo Hall 2.
If your family missed the first round from Jan 26 to 28, catch the next session from Feb 2 to 4, noon to 11pm.
It offers a local twist on the now-defunct Artbox Bangkok, which was famous for its trendy container night market concept. A good number of Thai brands selling street food and apparel have flown in to join this fifth Singapore edition.
You will also find booths introducing Korean tteokbokki, gimbap, coffee and more.
This is also an opportunity to support Singapore’s small businesses. Your kids can shop the merchandise designed by local illustrators and participate in hands-on workshops such as chocolate painting.
Teens from 13 years old can take part in quirky challenges and stand to win $888. In Hopscotch Of Pain, for example, be the fastest to hop and cross a 12m-long balancing beam wrapped with acupuncture mats.
With each admission ticket – prices start at $7 – you can also enjoy free Nintendo Switch and virtual reality games or sing in a container-turned-karaoke lounge.
Go to www.artbox.sg for details.