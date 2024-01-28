Fun With Kids: Free dragon-themed hongbao, BTS-themed exhibition, Artbox Singapore

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Free dragon-themed hongbao

Here is a good reason to go museum-hopping with your children as the Year of the Dragon approaches.

More than just educational visits, you can collect dragon-themed red packets at 43 museums, heritage institutions and galleries participating in the National Heritage Board’s Museum Roundtable Hongbao Campaign 2024.

Until Feb 9, each venue offers an eight-piece set designed by Colombian artist Carlos Puentes.

But take note of the different giveaway terms and conditions.

For instance, at the Geylang Serai Heritage Gallery and Singapore Maritime Gallery, you must complete a quiz after your visit to redeem a set.

At the Republic of Singapore Air Force Museum, the red packets are limited to the first 20 visitors a day.

If you wish to snag the full set of 43 designs, join the contest on the I Love Museums’ Facebook page (www.fb.com/ILoveMuseums) from Jan 30 to Feb 6.

Find out more at go.gov.sg/MRHongbao2024

BTS-themed exhibition