Fun With Kids: Sperm whale skull at The Fullerton Hotel, storybook on hearing loss

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Visit: Free exhibition at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore
Do your kids know about Jubi Lee? The sperm whale was found dead off Jurong Island in Singapore’s golden jubilee year in 2015, leading to her nickname.
Your family can now see a life-size replica of her skull at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore’s East Garden Gallery, located at the lobby level, until Aug 31.
It is part of a free small-scale exhibition featuring images and specimens from the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum.
Titled Specimen Stories: Biodiversity In A Changing Climate, it aims to educate visitors about how animals react to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns, and what one can do to help them.
The full 10.6m-long skeleton of Jubi Lee is at the museum.
For free admission to the museum, until Aug 31, post a selfie or wefie with the replica skull at the hotel on Facebook or Instagram, then tag @fullertonhotelsg and @lkcnhm.
Present the post to the staff at the museum’s ticketing counter to enjoy entry for two persons (usual price: $16 each for Singapore residents).
Find out more at str.sg/iwDS
Watch: Sonic Prime animated series
If you and your kids enjoy playing Sonic The Hedgehog video games (1991 to present), here is an animated series that your family can bond over.
Sonic Prime (2022) follows the speedy blue hedgehog as he explores multiple worlds. There are references to the blockbuster game franchise by Sega, such as the battles with his arch-nemesis Dr Eggman, a mad scientist.
Keeping the story going is Sonic’s brash behaviour which causes all sorts of trouble – and gives you the perfect moment to remind your kids: Always think before you act.
A case in point: He ignores his friends’ warnings and shatters the Paradox Prism gemstone, leading to the destruction of their Green Hill home.
The fast-paced action continues in the second season, which dropped last Thursday on Netflix.
Read: Simon’s World Of Colourful Sounds
Simon, a carefree boy with partial hearing, wakes up one day and discovers that his world has become silent. He goes from wearing a hearing aid to getting a cochlear – a small electronic device – surgically implanted.
Although the sounds are not perfect, he learns to cope and finds joy again.
Simon’s World Of Colourful Sounds is inspired by first-time author and teacher Adeline Lynn Quek’s former stint at Canossian School, a special education school for children with hearing loss.
Now a teacher at a primary school, Quek says of the students at Canossian School: “I love how they carried their challenges with smiles and the way they uplifted one another, even their teachers.”
The fictional character of Simon embodies their positivity and gives readers a glimpse into the lives of those who are differently abled. Illustrator Lee Kowling brings the story to life with her vivid drawings.
Buy a copy of the hardcover book at $18.50 on publisher Pagesetters’ website (str.sg/iwDT) and Books Kinokuniya. It is also available for loan at public libraries.