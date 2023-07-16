Fun With Kids: Sperm whale skull at The Fullerton Hotel, storybook on hearing loss

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Visit: Free exhibition at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

Do your kids know about Jubi Lee? The sperm whale was found dead off Jurong Island in Singapore’s golden jubilee year in 2015, leading to her nickname.

Your family can now see a life-size replica of her skull at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore’s East Garden Gallery, located at the lobby level, until Aug 31.

It is part of a free small-scale exhibition featuring images and specimens from the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum.

Titled Specimen Stories: Biodiversity In A Changing Climate, it aims to educate visitors about how animals react to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns, and what one can do to help them.