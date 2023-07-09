Fun With Kids: Water park promotions from Pasir Ris to Desaru, Golden ZOObilee celebrations

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Play: Water parks from Pasir Ris to Desaru
Beat the crowd at Wild Wild Wet water park in Pasir Ris by visiting it on weekdays. Plus, the admission charges are cheaper than on weekends.
You can now stretch your dollar even further with its Splashtastic student special, which runs till Sept 29.
For $22, your child’s weekday ticket comes with a set meal of fried rice or fried beehoon from Ola Beach Club located in the water park. Both choices are served with a piece of chicken patty and a bottle of water.
Those aged 12 to 24 will also receive a free one-year membership to nEbO worth $18, which offers workshops as well as lifestyle and entertainment deals. This youth club is the junior membership arm of the Labour Movement (NTUC) in Singapore.
To enjoy the promotion, a valid student pass must be presented at the entrance.
Usual admission charges for kids from three to 12 years old are priced at $19 on weekdays (excluding school holidays and public holidays) and $26 for those aged 13 to 54.
Do note that the water park is closed on Tuesdays. Go to str.sg/iwxE for details.
A 90-minute ferry trip away from Singapore, the Adventure Waterpark Desaru Coast in Johor also has a promotion till July 31 as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.
Those born in July, which is the attraction’s birthday month, can enter for free when accompanied by a full-paying visitor. This deal can be redeemed only at the ticket counter at the entrance and is not available online.
For details about the water park, go to www.desarucoast.com
Join: Singapore Zoo’s Golden ZOObilee celebration
The Mandai Wildlife Run, previously known as the Safari Zoo Run, returns on Sept 23 and 24 after a three-year break.
Join the 3.5km Ranger Buddies Family Dash with your little one. This category is for one child aged three to 12 and one adult, and costs $132 a pair.
Meanwhile, seniors from 60 years old can take part in the 5km Silvers Leisure Walk ($65). There is also the 5km Fun Run ($78) for participants from 13 years old.
The event was launched in 2009 as a tribute to Singapore Zoo’s Ah Meng, its world-famous orang utan star. It died in 2008.
Register by Friday to enjoy early-bird discounts of 15 per cent across the various categories.
This year’s run – the 13th edition – coincides with the zoo’s 50th anniversary and a host of Golden ZOObilee celebrations and wellness activities are in the pipeline.
For instance, imagine doing yoga with your kid in perfect view of the orang utans at the zoo or manatees at River Wonders. These parent-child sessions ($50 a pair for Friends of Wildlife members) take place on selected weekends from Aug 12.
Go to str.sg/iwxa for details.
Until Aug 27, you will also find a 21m-long bouncy playground and inflatable art sculptures featuring Art-Zoo characters around the zoo.
Kids can collect a free booklet to read about its star animals and complete six activities to redeem a limited-edition pin.
Get more details at str.sg/iwxR