Fun With Kids: Water park promotions from Pasir Ris to Desaru, Golden ZOObilee celebrations

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Play: Water parks from Pasir Ris to Desaru

Beat the crowd at Wild Wild Wet water park in Pasir Ris by visiting it on weekdays. Plus, the admission charges are cheaper than on weekends.

You can now stretch your dollar even further with its Splashtastic student special, which runs till Sept 29.

For $22, your child’s weekday ticket comes with a set meal of fried rice or fried beehoon from Ola Beach Club located in the water park. Both choices are served with a piece of chicken patty and a bottle of water.

Those aged 12 to 24 will also receive a free one-year membership to nEbO worth $18, which offers workshops as well as lifestyle and entertainment deals. This youth club is the junior membership arm of the Labour Movement (NTUC) in Singapore.