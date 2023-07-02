Fun With Kids: Birthday cake play installation, Gateway Kids Club, picture book about separation

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Play: Birthday cake installation

Pre-schooler publication Thumbs Up Little Junior is celebrating its 10th birthday with a “cake” that the little ones can crawl into and pop out from peeping holes.

The cardboard play installation is part of its milestone anniversary’s roving exhibition, which started at Ang Mo Kio Public Library in June.

It moves to Jurong Regional Library from Monday to July 30, and will go to Punggol Regional Library from Aug 5 to 25.