Fun With Kids: Birthday cake play installation, Gateway Kids Club, picture book about separation

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Play: Birthday cake installation
Pre-schooler publication Thumbs Up Little Junior is celebrating its 10th birthday with a “cake” that the little ones can crawl into and pop out from peeping holes.
The cardboard play installation is part of its milestone anniversary’s roving exhibition, which started at Ang Mo Kio Public Library in June.
It moves to Jurong Regional Library from Monday to July 30, and will go to Punggol Regional Library from Aug 5 to 25.
The fortnightly Chinese periodical, published by Lianhe Zaobao’s ZBSchools, is recommended for kids aged five and six.
Funded by the Lee Kuan Yew Fund for Bilingualism, it is distributed free to more than 30,000 children in pre-schools and also available for subscription (str.sg/iURZ).
At the exhibition, children can also interact with six mascots made with cardboard. Some of these characters have touch screens displaying educational content from its mobile app.
Find out more at event.sph.com.sg/TULJ-10
Join: Storytelling at Gateway Theatre
You and your little ones will have a giggling good time at the dramatised sessions led by storytellers from Singapore’s performing arts industry.
Organised by Gateway Kids Club, the free programme is recommended for families with children from three to seven years old.
They can look forward to a new English story every Saturday at 10am. Chinese storytelling is held on the first Saturday of each month at 11am.
Each session is about 20 minutes long and is held at arts centre Gateway Theatre in Bukit Merah.
Thereafter, stay back for the free play activities at its sky garden to harness your kids’ creativity with craft kits you can buy at $4 each.
Seats are limited and families are encouraged to save a spot through Sistic for free.
Go to www.sistic.com.sg/events/gkc2023
Read: My Mum And Dad Are Separated picture book
Divorce is a difficult concept for children. How do you explain that your marriage has fallen apart, but make it clear that they are still very much loved?
Home-grown author and illustrator Low Lai Chow’s picture book, which she published under her company Droll Books, may lend some comfort to kids.
She and her husband went their separate ways after their only child’s first birthday. They have been co-parenting their daughter, who is now six, and she calls two places home.
To young readers whose parents are not staying together, the book shares the message that amid the changes, their parents’ love for them remains steadfast.
The paperback version of the book retails at $22.90 from drollbooks.bigcartel.com