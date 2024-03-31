Fun With Kids: Songkran kids fest, Cooking With Your Feet theatre show

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Songkran Kids Festival

For the month of April, your kids can experience Songkran without flying to Thailand.

Wild Wild Wet at Downtown East is holding child-friendly activities to celebrate the festival, which marks the Thai New Year and traditionally sees revellers engaging in mass water fights in the streets.

At the water theme park’s Songkran Kids Festival, children can pick up water pistols and take part in playful battles at various stations. There is also a new 25m-long elephant-themed inflatable obstacle course.

On weekends, there will be a deejay spinning music to add to the party atmosphere. At selected timings, your kids can learn the basics of deejaying and try their hand at it too.

To experience the full festival on weekends, children aged three to 12 need a splash pass at $50, which includes an elephant hooded towel. Weekend entry costs $39 an adult. Or buy a weekday pass for $21 a child and $29 an adult. The park is closed on Tuesdays.

Find out more at str.sg/N83S