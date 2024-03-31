Fun With Kids: Songkran kids fest, Cooking With Your Feet theatre show

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Songkran Kids Festival
For the month of April, your kids can experience Songkran without flying to Thailand.
Wild Wild Wet at Downtown East is holding child-friendly activities to celebrate the festival, which marks the Thai New Year and traditionally sees revellers engaging in mass water fights in the streets.
At the water theme park’s Songkran Kids Festival, children can pick up water pistols and take part in playful battles at various stations. There is also a new 25m-long elephant-themed inflatable obstacle course.
On weekends, there will be a deejay spinning music to add to the party atmosphere. At selected timings, your kids can learn the basics of deejaying and try their hand at it too.
To experience the full festival on weekends, children aged three to 12 need a splash pass at $50, which includes an elephant hooded towel. Weekend entry costs $39 an adult. Or buy a weekday pass for $21 a child and $29 an adult. The park is closed on Tuesdays.
Find out more at str.sg/N83S
Cooking With Your Feet show
Puppeteer-actress Veronica Gonzalez, who took part in reality show America’s Got Talent in 2017, is staging her children’s theatre show Cooking With Your Feet in Singapore.
Through the art of puppetry and storytelling, she will take you and your kids on a culinary-themed journey from April 13 to 21 at Drama Centre Black Box at the National Library.
Watch how the Italy-based performer slips her feet into costumes and raises them over her head to bring the characters alive.
The hour-long one-woman show is brought here by local company Act 3 International and recommended for families with kids from four years old.
Tickets cost $32 on weekdays and $48 on weekends. Go to str.sg/8fWc for details.
Picture book Shelby And Mona
In a garden, Shelby the snail accompanies Mona as she transforms from a chrysalis to a butterfly. But can they remain friends when Mona takes flight?
Author Janice Khoo explores the themes of friendship and life’s changes in her first solo book, Shelby And Mona.
“Mona’s transformation from caterpillar to butterfly is inevitable. Similarly, children will find themselves experiencing changes that they cannot avoid – new schools, new friends, new teachers,” says Khoo. She co-wrote Sing A Song Of Hawker Food, a collection of nursery rhymes with a local twist, in 2021.
“Just as Shelby and Mona find ways to adapt so their friendship can persist, I hope that young readers will approach changes with excitement and anticipation.”
Khoo also wove simple science lessons about the life cycle of a butterfly and worked with illustrator Evelyn Ghozalli – who goes by the pseudonym EorG – to draw Mona as a common tiger butterfly, a species easily spotted in Singapore.
The book retails at $14.90 on publisher Epigram Books’ website (str.sg/7B9F).