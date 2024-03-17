Fun With Kids: Inflatable water park in Sentosa, Earth Hour Festival, free book about horses

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Splashtopia inflatable water park

Get respite from the hot weather at Splashtopia inflatable water park, which runs until March 31 at Palawan Green in Sentosa.

There are water slides and obstacle courses catering to children of all ages.

These are spread over nine play zones spanning 4,600 sq ft.

The pop-up attraction is helmed by the team behind Kiztopia playground outlets.

Admission costs $38 for two people or $66 for four. Children under two years old enter for free when accompanied by a paying adult.