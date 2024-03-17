Fun With Kids: Inflatable water park in Sentosa, Earth Hour Festival, free book about horses

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Splashtopia inflatable water park
Get respite from the hot weather at Splashtopia inflatable water park, which runs until March 31 at Palawan Green in Sentosa.
There are water slides and obstacle courses catering to children of all ages.
These are spread over nine play zones spanning 4,600 sq ft.
The pop-up attraction is helmed by the team behind Kiztopia playground outlets.
Admission costs $38 for two people or $66 for four. Children under two years old enter for free when accompanied by a paying adult.
Enjoy unlimited playtime for visits from Mondays to Thursdays, and up to three hours from Fridays to Sundays and on public holidays. The attraction is closed on March 18.
Get your tickets from Klook at bit.ly/splashtopia2024
Earth Hour Festival
Tackling climate change starts from young, so the WWF Earth Hour Festival on March 23 has lined up activities for children.
Organised by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Singapore, the indoor and outdoor experiences take place from 11am to 10pm at Wisma Atria mall in Orchard Road.
At various timings, kids can interact with Wobi from Mediacorp’s animated series Lil Wild (2020 to 2023) and ask questions about the environment.
They can also take photos with the WWF Panda mascot, as well as Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Cookie Monster from Sesame Street. The educational show (1969 to present) often reminds its young viewers to care for the earth.
Then, check out displays and ideas by Henry Park Primary School pupils on reducing plastic waste. They will also give out eco-enzymes, a multipurpose cleaning liquid derived from organic waste.
Stay on to witness the Switch Off at 8.30pm, when the Orchard Road shopping district is slated to go dark for an hour.
Find out more at wwf.sg/earthhour
A-Neigh-Zing Facts About Horses
Did you know that horses express their feelings through their ears? Can you name their body parts?
Kids can learn interesting information about the equine creatures from the A-Neigh-Zing Facts About Horses book.
Produced by the Singapore Turf Club and illustrated by Isaac Liang, it also introduces readers to three of its riding centre’s friendly school horses: Chelsea, Donny and Scooby.
Read the free e-book at str.sg/5DPz.
The physical book is not for sale. It is given to children who join the riding centre’s equine experience, while stocks last, and is also available at selected public libraries.