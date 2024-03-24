Fun With Kids: Free sports classes at Decathlon; OCBC Cycle; Science Centre Singapore

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Free sports classes at Decathlon
Sign up for free sports classes at Decathlon Singapore Lab in Kallang from March 29 to 31.
On the list is a 45-minute football trial by ActiveSG Football Academy for kids aged seven to 12. There are workouts for teens and adults, such as an hour-long session of piloxing, which combines pilates, boxing and dance.
The sporting goods retailer is also encouraging sustainability with its Decathlon Circular Bazaar. For instance, if you own a bicycle from the brand, you can return it and get the assessed value in a gift card. The team will refurbish and sell it as a pre-loved item in the store’s Second Life section.
During the bazaar, you can also shop at second-hand fashion retailer Refash’s pop-up booth and drop items such as apparel, shoes and plush toys in Cloop recycling bins.
Find out more at str.sg/SkNW
OCBC Mighty Savers Kids Ride
It is not every day that your little ones can cycle freely on the road without vehicles, but that is what they can look forward to at OCBC Cycle, which returns for its 16th edition.
Register them for one of the Mighty Savers Kids Ride segments happening on May 11, which include an 800m category for those aged two to five (usual fee $29) and a 5km event for kids from five to 12 ($42).
Teens and adults can go for leisure events on May 12, such as a 20km The Straits Times Ride ($63) as well as The Sportive Ride and The Foldie Ride by Brompton (each 40km, $103). There are also competitive categories.
Enjoy early-bird discounts when you sign up by April 7 at ocbccycle.com
Learn from people with autism and special needs
Show your child that you embrace people with autism and other special needs, and that there is much to learn from them.
Make your way to Science Centre Singapore, which is hosting a series of free activities from March 28 to 31 to mark World Autism Awareness Day.
Organisations such as Art:Dis, which champions opportunities for persons with disabilities through the arts, will run water-marbling and cyanotype-printing workshops.
Try Braille printing and discover the latest assistive technologies with social service agency Guide Dogs Singapore, which helps individuals with vision loss.
Join a storytelling session for the picture book My Name Is Nadia. I Have Autism, based on the account of eight-year-old Singaporean Nadia Sander.
You can also shop for craft items made by persons with disabilities at a pop-up gift market.
The usual admission to the Science Centre applies. Go to str.sg/mj7t for details.