Fun With Kids: Pokemon Concierge series, free tours at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Netflix’s Pokemon Concierge

Be warned. This new series by Netflix may get your kids asking for a Pokemon plushie or two.

Pikachu, Psyduck and friends have always looked adorable, but stop-motion animation series Pokemon Concierge takes their cuteness to the next level.

The four-part show, which debuted on Netflix on Dec 28, follows Haru, a newly appointed concierge at Pokemon Resort who makes sure every guest from the Pocket Monster world has a good time.