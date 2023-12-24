Fun With Kids: SmileyWorld at Downtown East, win air tickets to Perth

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

SmileyWorld at Downtown East

Christmas just got jollier with SmileyWorld’s iconic symbols of positivity and happiness spotted around Downtown East in Pasir Ris.

Snap pictures at the cheery photo walls and spread the joy on Instagram.

Include the hashtag #DowntownEastSmileyWorld in your post and stand to win merchandise and vouchers worth $60.

At the entertainment hub’s event square on level two, there are free SmileyWorld-themed activities such as a giant Jenga, an interactive board and a ball pit. These are available daily until Jan 1 from 10am to 9pm.