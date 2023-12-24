Fun With Kids: SmileyWorld at Downtown East, win air tickets to Perth

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
SmileyWorld at Downtown East
Christmas just got jollier with SmileyWorld’s iconic symbols of positivity and happiness spotted around Downtown East in Pasir Ris.
Snap pictures at the cheery photo walls and spread the joy on Instagram.
Include the hashtag #DowntownEastSmileyWorld in your post and stand to win merchandise and vouchers worth $60.
At the entertainment hub’s event square on level two, there are free SmileyWorld-themed activities such as a giant Jenga, an interactive board and a ball pit. These are available daily until Jan 1 from 10am to 9pm.
From Jan 2 to Feb 12, SmileyWorld at Downtown East will take on a Chinese New Year theme.
Look out for the transformation and be among the first to redeem a red packet organiser when you shop and dine there.
Go to www.downtowneast.com.sg for details.
Ice Magic winter playground
Grab a double-seater float and slide down a 98m-long, 6.5m-high snow slope with your kid.
Push him or her around a dolphin-shaped seat on an ice rink. You can also go on an 8m-wide carousel ride that lets you glide around on a snow tube.
At Ice Magic playground, these are some of the activities that you can experience in a wintry chill without leaving Singapore.
It is billed as Asia’s largest touring pop-up winter playground and first opened in Beijing in 2008.
Until Jan 21, you can find it at a 3,000 sq m tent at Bayfront Event Space, where snow machines recreate an environment with a temperature as low as minus 15 deg C.
Tickets are priced from $19 to $49, excluding booking fees, via www.sistic.com.sg/events/icemagicsg2023 for a session of two hours and 45 minutes. Entry is free for kids aged below two.
The admission fees include rental of jacket and snow boots for both adults and children from two years old, but wear your own long pants, socks, gloves and beanie.
Outside the snow park, your family can refuel at a food village where you can find rosti, macaroni and cheese, Japanese-style rice bowls and more.
Go to www.fb.com/IceMagicAsia for details.
Win air tickets to Perth
Have your kids submitted their entries for ST Smart Parenting’s travel scrapbook cover design competition?
Two air tickets to Perth are up for grabs, but hurry, the closing date is Dec 31.
The book Let’s Go To Western Australia has 13 pages of activities that will help kids discover the beautiful places, history, cultures and peoples of Western Australia, which Perth is part of.
This cover design contest is open to kids aged 12 and below. They should be Singaporeans or living in Singapore.
The artwork should be created by hand, not done digitally using software.
Each child can submit as many entries as he or she likes, but is eligible to win only one prize.
The winner of the best cover will be awarded two return air tickets to Perth.
Kids with the next five best entries will each receive a goodie bag worth more than $100. The items in it include plush toys and honey jars.
Find out more at str.sg/iYBX