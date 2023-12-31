Minor Issues: Helping your kids to be ‘indistractable’ in 2024

SINGAPORE – Where did 2023 go? It feels like we just celebrated the start of 2023. How did time pass so fast?
With the wide expanse of 2024 before us, what can we do to help ourselves and our kids get more out of the year ahead?
SINGAPORE – Where did 2023 go? It feels like we just celebrated the start of 2023. How did time pass so fast?
With the wide expanse of 2024 before us, what can we do to help ourselves and our kids get more out of the year ahead?
Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.