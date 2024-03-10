Fun With Kids: School holiday activities at Changi Airport, Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE – Here are five March school holiday activities for your family.

Pop-up fun at airport and malls

A new Tropical Play Forest has sprouted at Changi Airport Terminal 3’s departure hall.

At this pop-up playground, which runs till May 1, your kids can slide down a “waterfall” into a ball pit, brave the suspension bridge on the “treetop walk” and swing on a “coconut tree”.

Children must be at least 90cm tall to enter. Those between 90cm and 1.1m tall must be accompanied by an adult aged at least 18.

Redeem a free play pass via the Changi App when you spend at least $50 in a single receipt or $80 at the supermarket. Or you can buy a pass at $10 a child and $5 an adult. Find out more at str.sg/kmzR