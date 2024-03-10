Fun With Kids: School holiday activities at Changi Airport, Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE – Here are five March school holiday activities for your family.
Pop-up fun at airport and malls
A new Tropical Play Forest has sprouted at Changi Airport Terminal 3’s departure hall.
At this pop-up playground, which runs till May 1, your kids can slide down a “waterfall” into a ball pit, brave the suspension bridge on the “treetop walk” and swing on a “coconut tree”.
Children must be at least 90cm tall to enter. Those between 90cm and 1.1m tall must be accompanied by an adult aged at least 18.
Redeem a free play pass via the Changi App when you spend at least $50 in a single receipt or $80 at the supermarket. Or you can buy a pass at $10 a child and $5 an adult. Find out more at str.sg/kmzR
Over at VivoCity, your children can look forward to three Dragon Warrior Training Grounds inspired by the Kung Fu Panda 4 animated show, now showing in cinemas.
Until April 7, complete the gongfu-themed obstacle course and challenges to take home a movie souvenir.
Entry is free when you spend at least $50 at the mall. There are also meet-and-greet sessions with the movie’s protagonist Po. Go to str.sg/d4cD for details.
Meanwhile, Marina Square’s signature balloon art display has returned.
Step into a medieval fantasy world of knights, unicorns, a dragon and castle – crafted with more than 200,000 balloons. Visit before it ends on March 17.
On selected days, there are also workshops where you can create a unicorn or dragon using balloons. Each 1½-hour workshop costs $20 for a parent and a child. Sign up at the mall’s customer service counter. Find out more at str.sg/eogJ
Nature’s wonders for your children
Blue pea flowers are not just pretty, but also edible.
Join a free workshop with your children at Gardens by the Bay on March 15 to explore their many uses. Then, discover how to grow them from seeds with the right soil and bring a pot home.
The hour-long blue pea planting session includes a guided tour of a community garden.
From March 15 to 17, your children can also collect Gardens-themed activity sheets near the ticketing counter outside the Flower Dome.
Find out more about the attraction’s March school holiday line-up at str.sg/kzHN