Fun With Kids: Mandarin family talent quest, dance film, children's book about World War II in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Join: Speak Mandarin Campaign Family Talent Competition

Sign up for the 10th Speak Mandarin Campaign Family Talent Competition, which is for children aged five to 12 and their parents or grandparents. It is a fun opportunity for your family to practise Mandarin together and you stand to win cash prizes of up to $500 as well.

Form a team of two to four members and record a four-minute performance in Mandarin based on the theme, "Myself, Ten Years From Now", for online submission.

To help families prepare for the competition, there are virtual workshops where trainers will share performing techniques such as voice projection and stage presence.

Get details and register your family by Feb 20 here. You can also watch performances of last year's winning families here.

Watch: Remember Rainforest dance film for kids