Fun With Kids: Esplanade’s children’s festival, NKF picture book launch and Mandarin talent quest

March On children’s festival
Plants that make sounds? Yes, these special ones do when you touch them because of connecting digital sensors.
Your kids will be fascinated by this free interactive installation, known simply as The Plants, by Australia group Playable Streets at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay.
It is one of many highlights at the arts centre’s March On children’s festival that returns from March 6 to 17.
You and your children can also join a paid workshop by Playable Streets to learn how ordinary house plants are turned into musical instruments.
The fourth annual festival also welcomes other foreign arts companies, such as Denmark’s Theatre Madam Bach, which is presenting Home.
Its ticketed performance, recommended for families with toddlers and pre-schoolers, combines puppetry, music and storytelling.
You will find an interesting line-up by home-grown arts groups as well.
Check out Aki’s Playground, a ticketed multi-sensory experience by local artist collective Play!. Here, you can journey through “mystical forests” and “cosmic galaxies”.
Find out more about the festival at www.esplanade.com/marchon
NKF picture book launch
Renowned local illustrator and author Ah Guo’s latest picture book The Red String, co-written with Perry Ho, is a collaboration with the National Kidney Foundation (NKF).
But you will not be able to tell, as there are no hard messages about kidney disease prevention. What you get is an endearing read which follows a boy learning about self-love and familial love. As he trails along a red string which symbolises life’s options, he discovers the importance of making decisions, as “every choice affects the next”, the authors write.
There is little text, which leaves room for parents and children to imagine and discuss their thoughts as they flip the pages.
Meet Ah Guo at the book launch on March 2 from 1 to 2pm at Marina Square atrium, where NKF will run an educational roadshow about kidney health from Feb 29 to March 3. Go to str.sg/giiY for event details.
All proceeds from the book sales go to the non-profit health organisation for patients’ dialysis treatment.
The Red String, available in English and Chinese versions, costs $12 (paperback) and $22 (hard cover) during the roadshow. The book is also available at www.stbooks.sg and zshop.zaobao.sg. Until March 17, get 15 per cent off the usual price of $12.95 (paperback) and $24.95 (hard cover).
Speak Mandarin Campaign family talent competition
One of the best ways to fuel your kids’ interest in their mother tongue is for you to embrace it.
The Speak Mandarin Campaign family talent competition provides an opportunity for children and parents, and even grandparents, to bond and have fun.
In its 12th edition, the event is open to Singapore citizens and permanent residents.
Form a team of two to four members, comprising kids aged five to 12, and register by Feb 29.
Then you have until March 24 to submit a four-minute video performance based on the theme of childhood memories.
Shortlisted teams will compete in the finals on May 18.
Winners will receive cash prizes of up to $500, tickets to family attractions and shopping vouchers.
Go to str.sg/xBXz for details.