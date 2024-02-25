Fun With Kids: Esplanade’s children’s festival, NKF picture book launch and Mandarin talent quest

March On children’s festival

Plants that make sounds? Yes, these special ones do when you touch them because of connecting digital sensors.

Your kids will be fascinated by this free interactive installation, known simply as The Plants, by Australia group Playable Streets at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay.

It is one of many highlights at the arts centre’s March On children’s festival that returns from March 6 to 17.

You and your children can also join a paid workshop by Playable Streets to learn how ordinary house plants are turned into musical instruments.

The fourth annual festival also welcomes other foreign arts companies, such as Denmark’s Theatre Madam Bach, which is presenting Home.

Its ticketed performance, recommended for families with toddlers and pre-schoolers, combines puppetry, music and storytelling.

You will find an interesting line-up by home-grown arts groups as well.