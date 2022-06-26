Fun With Kids: Dinosaur-themed dinner, D'Resort staycay, Gretel And Hansel theatre show

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Experience: Dinosaur-themed dinner

Planning an outing to Universal Studios Singapore? Round up your trip with a Jurassic World Dominion-themed dinner experience that your kids will not forget.

The theme park's Discovery Food Court has been transformed into a restaurant-theatre with "dinosaur" appearances, dramatic lighting and storytelling.

You'll learn dinosaur facts throughout your four-course meal as well. For example, when you are eating salad, a TV screen introduces you to plant-eating species, such as the triceratops and ankylosaurus.

Performers will also come around to interact with you and show you a "newly hatched" velociraptor egg.

Available on Sundays until Aug 14, the Jurassic World Dominion Dining Adventure is priced at $248 for an adult. The meal comes with mains of pork ribs and beef skewers, as well as free-flow alcoholic beverages.

For kids aged four to 12, it costs $188 each and their mains are chicken lollipops, nuggets and pasta. They enjoy unlimited ice cream too.

The price comprises a one-day admission ticket to the theme park and an express pass that lets you skip the queue lines. Maybank cardholders enjoy $50 off the package.

Find out more at this website.

Book: Staycation at D'Resort