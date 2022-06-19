Fun With Kids: Love, Bonito's first swimwear line for kids, Trolls-themed treats, Goodman Open House

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Shop: Mother-child twinning swimwear and apparel

Home-grown fashion label Love, Bonito is launching its first swimwear line for kids - and yes, there will be matching pieces for mums who like to sport a twinning look with their little ones.

Its Summer Playthings collection features playful and abstract motifs, which range from underwater creatures to skateboards.

Besides swimwear, you and your children can look stylish and stay comfortable in a unisex button-down shirt, a flare dress and an A-line top in rayon.

Look out, too, for twinning rompers in a light denim fabric.

The kids' range comes in sizes for those aged 12 months to seven years, and is priced from $19.90 to $63.90.

Shop the collection from June 22 at its outlets, except the one at Funan, and online here.

Eat: Trolls-themed tea treats