Fun With Kids: Military-themed overnight camp, Children's Season, Lego playset

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Experience: One-night camp at the Singapore Discovery Centre

Learn how to pitch a basha tent, have a taste of field cooking and go on a night mission trail.

These are some of the military-related activities your family can look forward to experiencing at this one-night camp programme at the Singapore Discovery Centre in Tuas.

Your kids will also get to take part in laser tag and escape room games, as well as enjoy a scenic ride around the Discovery Lake on a pedal boat.

Seize the deals on selected dates for this camp, which runs till June 24. It costs $359 (usual price: $688) for a Shiok tent that sleeps up to five people and $399 (usual price: $888) for a Chio tent. The prices are inclusive of dinner and breakfast.

Kids must be at least five years old to participate and at least one adult must be present. To find out more and sign up, go to this website.

