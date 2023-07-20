Our difference is a strength and a cause to celebrate: President Halimah at Racial Harmony Day event

Colourful traditional costumes and cultural crafts could be seen all around Northbrooks Secondary School on Thursday morning, as President Halimah Yacob joined in the school’s festivities to celebrate Racial Harmony Day.

Madam Halimah’s first stop was the school hall where local fusion food, cultural crafts and ethnic costumes from the three major ethnic groups were on display at booths run by students.

Next was the Audio Visual Aid room where she caught a glimpse of students in an art lesson sketching on their iPads.

Racial Harmony Day, which officially falls on July 21, is an annual event with schools holding activities to educate students on race and values such as respecting differences.

In a Facebook post published on Thursday, Madam Halimah said: “It was heartening to witness our younger generation coming together to learn about our multicultural society. It is important for our children to be aware that we live in a diverse society and that our difference is a strength and a cause to celebrate.”

“I thank our schools for their efforts and encourage them to continue to foster racial harmony and build bridges of understanding among our communities,” she added.

Madam Halimah was also introduced to the school’s Applied Learning Programme (ALP) on aerospace in the Flight Simulation Room, where she observed a flight simulator demonstration.

The event ended with an interaction session, where students got an opportunity to chat with the President. There, Madam Halimah shared her life experiences and gave advice about compassion and helping others.