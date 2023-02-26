New initiative aims to train youth to be champions of racial and religious harmony

SINGAPORE - To maintain peace and harmony in Singapore, ethnic and religious groups must constantly resist inward ways of thinking and learn to be comfortable with differences, said President Halimah Yacob on Sunday.

“This is the bedrock of our harmonious coexistence. Rather than putting our differences aside, we address them, we learn to live with them, and we celebrate them,” she added.

Madam Halimah, who was speaking at the 10th anniversary of the interfaith initiative Roses of Peace celebration held at the Istana on Sunday morning, addressed the recent cases of young people being radicalised by materials online.

“Young people, lacking in life experiences, are curious and impressionable and are easily seized by their perceptions of injustices or unfairness in other parts of the world.

“These feelings are easily exploited by groups bent on recruiting new followers to support their misguided causes,” she said.