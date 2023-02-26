New initiative aims to train youth to be champions of racial and religious harmony

SINGAPORE - To maintain peace and harmony in Singapore, ethnic and religious groups must constantly resist inward ways of thinking and learn to be comfortable with differences, said President Halimah Yacob on Sunday.
“This is the bedrock of our harmonious coexistence. Rather than putting our differences aside, we address them, we learn to live with them, and we celebrate them,” she added.
Madam Halimah, who was speaking at the 10th anniversary of the interfaith initiative Roses of Peace celebration held at the Istana on Sunday morning, addressed the recent cases of young people being radicalised by materials online.
“Young people, lacking in life experiences, are curious and impressionable and are easily seized by their perceptions of injustices or unfairness in other parts of the world.
“These feelings are easily exploited by groups bent on recruiting new followers to support their misguided causes,” she said.
This comes after the Internal Security Department (ISD) announced on Feb 21 that two teenagers had been dealt with under the Internal Security Act (ISA) after they were inspired by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) propaganda online.
Madam Halimah suggested providing young people who are concerned about world events with safe spaces to discuss and find out more from experienced experts in the field, who can provide them with accurate information to counter the false and misleading narratives on social media.
To this end, Roses of Peace and Temasek Foundation on Sunday appointed close to 80 Harmony Champions on Sunday, under a new programme to equip young people with deeper interracial and interreligious understanding.
It will train youths from institutes of higher learning here to facilitate dialogues on race and religious cohesion and champion peace-building initiatives.
One of the newly appointed ambassadors, Ms Michelle Tan, 23, a nursing undergraduate at the National University of Singapore, told the media she was alarmed by the recent spate of young people becoming radicalised online.
“It’s very shocking that due to avenues such as social media, youth can still get radicalised this easily, despite us also having been taught in schools how we should be able to discern what’s right and what’s wrong,” she said.
Through her role with Roses of Peace and the initiatives she plans to roll out, Ms Tan hopes she can provide a place for young people to feel accepted.
Following the appointment of the Harmony Champions, a panel fielded questions from the participants.
The panellists comprised Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Nadia Samdin, senior director of community relations and engagement at the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Shaun Goh, chairman of the youth committee at the Eurasian Association Christopher Gordon, and grassroots volunteer at Chong Pang in Nee Soon GRC Cynthia Mohan.
A participant asked if the panellists believe that Singapore needs to implement a law similar to the Patriot Act in the United States to tackle radicalisation in light of the recent spate of youth being detained under the ISA.
The Patriot Act grants law enforcement more powers to prevent terrorist attacks, including permitting the government to monitor civilians’ phone and e-mail communications.
The panellists urged caution when it comes to adopting legislation used in other countries in Singapore’s context.
Highlighting the issue of individuals wanting to belong to a group or identify with something bigger than themselves, Ms Nadia said: “More often than not, beyond religious ideology, that is the heart of some of these issues with radicalisation.”
She added: “It really is about that person-to-person kind of networking outreach that we must continue to build because having a law may not necessarily change that sense of hopelessness and loss and lack of identification, but a group of friends and an understanding and inclusive community will.”