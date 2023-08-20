One in 140 people here at risk of premature heart attack before they are turn 50 due to gene mutation

SINGAPORE – A child here was just 2½ years old when he was started on cholesterol-lowering medication. At that time, the toddler had an extremely high level of LDL (low-density lipoprotein), the bad cholesterol – it was 15 millimoles per litre (mmol/L) compared with the normal level for a toddler of below 3.4 mmol/L.

He is one of about 50,000 people here – or one in 140 – who are at very high risk of getting a premature heart attack, below the age of 50 years for men and 60 years for women, unless they receive treatment early. In Singapore, the median age of getting a first heart attack is 70.

The very high risk group have a condition known as familial hypercholesterolemia (FH), caused by an inherited gene mutation, which could mean having very high LDL levels from birth.

If their LDL is not controlled, their risk of getting a heart attack is 22 times that of a healthy person without the mutation.

In 2020, 931 people here under the age of 50 had heart attacks, out of whom 15 were under 30 years old.

Associate Professor Tavintharan Subramaniam, an endocrinologist at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH), strongly believes that identifying those with FH and intervening early would result in fewer heart attacks here and better quality of life for those affected.

He started a programme in 2015 to screen young people with heart problems for the gene mutation that causes FH. It is called cascade screening, because every time someone with the mutation is identified, the screening is extended to their family members.

As the gene mutation is inherited, there is a high chance a person with FH has close relatives with the same condition.

Those diagnosed with FH are started on intensive cholesterol-lowering medication such as statins.

Cascade screening is free as funding was provided by Alexandra Health.

In 2022, the team was given a larger grant by Precision Health Research Singapore, set up by the Government to promote data-driven healthcare. This allowed the team to accelerate the process.

To date, it has screened over 1,000 patients and about 40 per cent have the gene mutation.

Professor Tan Chorh Chuan, Singapore’s chief health scientist, said people with the mutation need to be picked up early before they have a heart attack in their 20s, 30s or 40s.

“You’ll have a whole bunch of people who are taking statins, but then they don’t have a heart attack early, they don’t need to go to hospital,” he said, explaining why early identification could prove cost-effective.

Prof Tan added that Prof Tavintharan’s pilot programme is to get data to show if there is real benefit.