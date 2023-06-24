Heart disease hits Malaysians at younger age as cholesterol issues go undiagnosed

KUALA LUMPUR – Cardiovascular disease is on the rise in Malaysia.

A paper launched by a panel of medical experts in June revealed that Malaysians are getting heart disease eight years younger than the global average.

The average age of a Malaysian who suffers a heart attack is 58, compared with 63 in Thailand and 68 in Singapore.

One of the main causes is that high cholesterol is undiagnosed among many Malaysians.

Despite high cholesterol being the second most prevalent risk factor for heart disease, it had the lowest diagnosis rate of 35 per cent among the risk factors, according to the study.

About a quarter, or 24.6 per cent, of Malaysians were unaware they had high cholesterol.

“The relative age of cardiovascular disease (CVD) patients in Malaysia is lower compared with other countries,” said the paper titled “Heart Matters: The Rising Burden of Cardiovascular Disease in Malaysia and Potential Touchpoints for Interventions”.

“In 2019, the mean age of these patients was 56 to 59 years, which is approximately 10 years younger than those in advanced countries, and as of 2019, almost one in four CVD patients was aged below 50 years old.”

Dr Alan Fong, consultant cardiologist and author of the position paper, said high cholesterol is often overlooked.

“High cholesterol typically presents no noticeable symptoms, that’s why people often perceive it as being less dangerous,” he added.

A separate survey conducted in December 2022 on behalf of the Malaysian Medical Association and pharmaceutical company Novartis found that 75 per cent of Malaysians believe that high cholesterol comes with symptoms, which is untrue.

A blood test is the only way to detect it.

High cholesterol, particularly LDL-cholesterol, increases the likelihood of developing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), the most common type of heart disease.

Atherosclerosis is a condition where LDL-cholesterol and other substances accumulate inside the walls of blood vessels, forming atherosclerotic plaque. Over time, this can grow, especially when cholesterol levels are high, and cause severe narrowing of the blood vessels that can lead to heart attacks or strokes.

Co-author and consultant family medicine specialist Dr Sri Wahyu Taher told The Straits Times that screening for the public at outreach events in places such as malls entails a simple finger prick test for total cholesterol levels. But this does not reveal LDL-cholesterol levels whose tracking requires taking one’s blood from the arm in a healthcare set-up.

While she cautioned that the data compiled may not be representative of the entire population of countries, she noted that Malaysia has the highest prevalence of obesity among South-east Asian countries, which could be one of the factors leading to Malaysians getting heart attacks at a younger age.