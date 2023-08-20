At 37, he had the arteries of an 80-year-old, needed multiple stents to keep his vessels open

SINGAPORE – Mr Chong Yi (not his real name) was 37 years old, happily married with his first child born just months earlier, and seemingly fit as a fiddle – when his health took a drastic turn for the worse.

“I started having difficulties walking up three or four flights of stairs at my workplace. I would break out in cold sweat, my heart would be pounding and the colours in front of me would fade to white as I felt close to passing out,” he said, casting his mind back more than two decades.

At first, he dismissed it, thinking it was because he had stopped exercising for some months due to his heavy workload. After all, he “was the kind of guy who would do the most number of pull-ups in IPPT, run cross-country barefoot, rarely fall sick and if ill, would recover without needing to waste money seeing a doctor”. The IPPT, or individual physical proficiency test, is a fitness assessment for Singapore Armed Forces personnel and national servicemen.

But over the next couple of months, his symptoms occurred more frequently and with greater intensity. He saw a doctor who referred him to a cardiologist.

That was when the bombshell landed – the cardiologist told him he had the arteries of an 80-year-old. When Mr Chong heard that, he felt “an eerie cold, gripping and squeezing me from the inside”. His cholesterol level was high, and his arteries had multiple blockages, resulting in poor oxygen circulation.

His condition was so serious that an angioplasty was carried out on him that very night. The procedure, also called ballooning, cleared the plaque-induced blockages, and stents were placed to keep the arteries from getting blocked again.

“I had left the house in the morning to see a specialist, thinking that I might need to take some pills and start an exercise programme. But by lunchtime, it felt like my world was ending,” he recalled. “There was nothing I could do. It was game over. I did not know how to tell my wife.”

The procedure was not a total success. He said: “The cardiologist could not insert stents at all the necessary sites as there were many, and it was getting more painful for me as it dragged on.

“I still had blockages at other sites but the hope was that those that had been treated would be enough to allow oxygen to circulate sufficiently.”

He was put on a high dose of medication to lower his cholesterol level before his condition improved. A couple of months later, “it was as though I got my fitness level back up again without having to exercise”.

The cause of his high cholesterol level was not a matter of a poor lifestyle. He has an inherited condition called familial hypercholesterolemia (FH), which affects one in 140 people here.

These people have at least one mutated gene in their chromosome 19 that makes it difficult for their bodies to get rid of LDL (low-density lipoprotein), commonly known as bad cholesterol.

Some people with FH have high cholesterol levels from birth.