OceanX research vessel to study marine life in South-east Asia

It will begin its voyage to Indonesia in two months’ time. The expedition will start from North and West Sumatra, and focus on quantifying the number of fish species in the ocean.

“Having a more complete picture of the region’s fisheries, such as the fishes’ breeding and nursing grounds, seasonal behaviour and overall health, can point the way to having more effective fisheries’ management that balances economic and nutrition needs with ocean health,” said Mr Pieribone.

The region’s seas not only serve as a major source of food and livelihood for hundreds of millions of people, but the fisheries and aquaculture sector also generates several billions of dollars in gross domestic product.

However, a large number of these fisheries are at risk from overfishing or destructive fishing practices.

Other areas of focus for the Indonesian expedition include looking at the biology and geology of the 2004 earthquake zones, seamounts (underwater mountains), and hydrothermal vents (fissures on a seabed where geothermally heated water discharges).

The researchers eventually hope to create a high-resolution map of the region’s active sea floor in order to improve understanding of future tectonic plate events, which can contribute to disaster monitoring efforts, said Mr Mark Dalio, the founder and co-CEO of OceanX.

OceanX is currently in talks with Malaysia for a possible mission in the state of Pahang, and is also looking to extend its work to Thailand, the Philippines and a number of small island nations in the South Pacific over the next few years.

OceanX is also exploring a possible mission in the waters surrounding Singapore, said Mr Dalio.

The 87m-long OceanXplorer is capable of studying waters up to 6,000m in depth, with the help of a remotely operated underwater vehicle which can traverse difficult terrain, such as underwater volcanoes or hydrothermal vents.

It also holds two submersibles, which allow scientists to explore waters at a depth of 1,000m, so that they can observe species in their natural environment and collect data on these ecosystems.

Environmental samples that are taken can be immediately processed through genomic sequencing on board the vessel’s in-house labs.