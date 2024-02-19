Amid a changing Arctic, Singapore scientists head north to study ice loss and extreme seas

SINGAPORE – In the wee hours of Jan 29, hurricane-force winds tore through northern Norway, ripping off some roofs, cutting electricity lines and halting flights. One of the areas affected was Tromso, known as the capital of the Arctic.

Two days later, central and northern Norway were slammed by the most powerful storm the country had seen in 30 years.

While strong storms are common during winter, those two were much stronger and their back-to-back occurrence is very rare, said Mr Petter Ekrem, a meteorologist for the Norwegian Meteorological Institute. Storm Ingunn on Jan 31 blew off a bus carrying 14 passengers and smashed the windows of a hotel in Bodo, a town just north of the Arctic Circle.

“This is what we can call the ‘Arctic winters version 3.0’, and we will see more of that coming,” said Dr Rolf Rodven, executive secretary of the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme at the Arctic Council.

Speaking at the 2024 Arctic Frontiers conference on Jan 29 in Tromso, he was referring to how global warming is ailing the Arctic region almost four times as quickly as the rest of the planet.

“Since 1971, the Arctic has warmed by about 3 deg C, that’s just an average... And there is 9 per cent more precipitation now, most of it is taking place as rain, as we’ve just experienced today,” added Dr Rodven, as rain and gale lashed the Clarion Hotel The Edge, where the four-day conference was held.

The Arctic is profoundly changing, and Dr Rodven noted that there is limited baseline understanding of the region’s original state.

“On the other hand, you also need to grasp the dynamics of what’s going on now,” he added.

To that end, it is not just scientists living in the polar regions who are on a hunt to raise humanity’s knowledge of the icy high north. A handful of researchers from tropical Singapore are also venturing north to lend a hand.

Voyage on mystery sea

In April 2023, two researchers from Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) Earth Observatory of Singapore joined an expedition to the Barents Sea, off the coasts of Norway and Russia. Dr Yan Yu Ting and Ms Toh Yun Fann were at sea on a research ship filled with labs for close to two weeks during the Arctic summer, when the sun does not set.

The aim of the exploration of the largely under-studied Barents Sea, led by the University of Tromso – The Arctic University of Norway (UiT), was to advance earth and marine science, and understand natural methane emissions – a potent greenhouse gas when it reaches the atmosphere – from the seabed.

UiT’s Professor Giuliana Panieri, the expedition leader, said: “The changes we are observing in the Arctic right now are very fast. And so the question is – are these fast changes affecting (overall) methane emissions? Methane stored in marine sediments could be triggered by warmer waters close to the sea floor.”

With the help of a remotely operated underwater vehicle, the Barents Sea adventure led to the discovery of a mud volcano, the second of its kind identified in Norwegian waters.