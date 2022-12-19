‘30-by-30’: Key takeaways from the COP15 biodiversity summit

MONTREAL - A United Nations nature summit culminated on Monday with a global deal to protect the ecosystems that prop up half the world economy, and prevent the further loss of already ravaged plant and animal populations.

Despite an objection from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is home to lush tracts of rainforest, the Chinese presidency and Canadian host government declared the deal approved.

Here are some of the key areas agreed on after two weeks of negotiations hosted in Montreal, Canada.

Conservation, protection and restoration

Delegates committed to protecting 30 per cent of land and 30 per cent of coastal and marine areas by 2030, fulfilling the deal’s highest-profile goal, known as 30-by-30.

Indigenous and traditional territories will also count toward this goal, as many countries and campaigners pushed for during the talks.

The deal also aspires to restore 30 per cent of degraded lands and waters throughout the decade, up from an earlier aim of 20 per cent.

And the world will strive to prevent destroying intact landscapes and areas with a lot of species, bringing those losses “close to zero by 2030“.

Money for nature

Signatories aim to ensure US$200 billion (S$271.43 billion) per year is channelled to conservation initiatives, from public and private sources.

Wealthier countries should contribute at least US$20 billion of this every year by 2025, and at least US$30 billion a year by 2030.

This appeared to be the Democratic Republic of Congo’s main source of objection to the package.

Big companies report impacts on biodiversity

Companies should analyse and report how their operations affect and are affected by biodiversity issues. The parties agreed to large companies and financial institutions being subject to “requirements” to make disclosures regarding their operations, supply chains and portfolios.

This reporting is intended to progressively promote biodiversity, reduce the risks posed to business by the natural world, and encourage sustainable production.