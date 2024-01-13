NZ food producer recalls yoghurt snack containing undeclared milk allergen

SINGAPORE – New Zealand-based food manufacturer Kiwigarden has recalled one of its snack products because it contains an undeclared milk-based ingredient that could cause an allergic reaction.

Consumers who have bought its Coconut Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops and have an allergy to milk should not eat the snack, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a statement on Jan 13.

Supplier Optimo Foods, which imports the snack into Singapore, has been asked to recall the product, the statement added.

“Under Singapore’s food regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on the food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies,” it said.

Milk does not usually pose a food safety issue, except for consumers who are intolerant of or allergic to milk – and this group of people may wish to get medical advice if they have eaten the snack and have concerns about their health, the statement added.

They can also contact the retail outlet where the snack was bought if they have inquiries, it said.