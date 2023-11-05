Singapore Food Agency recalls Marusan banana soy milk due to possible spoilage

Marusan banana soy milk from Japan is being recalled due to possible product spoilage, said the Singapore Food Agency on Sunday. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CONSUMER AFFAIRS AGENCY, GOVERNMENT OF JAPAN
Chin Hui Shan
Updated
17 min ago
Published
17 min ago

SINGAPORE - Marusan banana soy milk from Japan is being recalled due to possible product spoilage, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Sunday.

The 1,000-ml products have expiry dates ranging from Nov 4, 2023 to April 12, 2024.

The move comes after Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency recalled the products, which are also imported into Singapore.

According to the Japanese website, deterioration of the liquid content, such as separation and sourness, was confirmed in some products.

SFA has directed the importer Imei (Exim) to recall the products. The recall is ongoing.

Consumers who have purchased the listed products should not consume them. Those who have consumed the products and feel unwell should seek medical attention.

Consumers may also contact their point of purchase for enquiries, said the SFA.

More On This Topic
SFA recalls noodle product over undeclared gluten allergen
SFA recalls German brand of crispbread with high levels of toxin

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top