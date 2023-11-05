Singapore Food Agency recalls Marusan banana soy milk due to possible spoilage

SINGAPORE - Marusan banana soy milk from Japan is being recalled due to possible product spoilage, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Sunday.

The 1,000-ml products have expiry dates ranging from Nov 4, 2023 to April 12, 2024.

The move comes after Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency recalled the products, which are also imported into Singapore.

According to the Japanese website, deterioration of the liquid content, such as separation and sourness, was confirmed in some products.

SFA has directed the importer Imei (Exim) to recall the products. The recall is ongoing.

Consumers who have purchased the listed products should not consume them. Those who have consumed the products and feel unwell should seek medical attention.

Consumers may also contact their point of purchase for enquiries, said the SFA.